Daughter of Limerick Rose Leah McMahon steals the hearts of the nation during the Rose of Tralee

The daughter of Limerick Rose, Leah McMahon, stole the hearts of the nation during the final night of the Rose of Tralee.

During her interview with Kathryn Thomas on stage, the 29-year-old proudly spoke about her daughter Ella, and how difficult it had been to be away from her throughout the competition.

Leah then revealed that today was particularly tough, as Ella was celebrating her birthday.

Kathryn then announced that they had a surprise for Ella in the crowd, before her co-host Daithi O Se walked out with a birthday cake.

Leah’s daughter beamed with pride as she blew out her candles, stealing the hearts of viewers at home.

The Limerick Rose, who works as a financial planner, told viewers at home that she has a passion for education, community and creating opportunities for others.

After graduating from the University of Limerick, Leah built a career focused on improving financial literacy, particularly among women and young people, believing that knowledge is one of the most powerful tools to transform lives.

That belief has shaped her work both professionally and personally as she now runs Bláthú, a workshop designed to help women grow in confidence, find community and take up space in their personal and professional lives.

Outside of work, she coaches the Ahane U8 Girls’ Gaelic football team, plays with the Ahane Mothers & Others, and volunteers with NOVAS.

As a financial planner in a male-dominated industry, Leah is committed to uplifting women’s voices, championing inclusion, and encouraging more women to pursue careers in finance.