Daniel O’Donnell to show off his acting skills with starring role in Halloween film

Daniel O’Donnell will show off his acting skills later this month, as he’s landed a starring role in a Halloween short film.

Ahead of the release of his brand-new studio album ‘I Wish You Well’ on November 4, the singer will mark a career first when he stars in ‘Night Of The Daniels’, a YouTube video which will be unveiled on October 28 for Halloween.

Daniel once again teamed up with the makers of his viral ‘Down At The Lah De Dah’ video, Shaun Duggan and Ciaran McCann, for the spooky short.

Daniel’s upcoming album was recorded at Black Mountain Recording Studios in Jenkinstown in County Louth.

Keen to work with local musicians and songwriters, the 14-track record was produced by Dave Atkins who played in Daniel’s band before going into production full time, and Ciaran Mitchel – who is Daniel’s Musical Director.

A mix of up-tempo songs and ballads, ‘I Wish You Well’ includes two ‘Buble-esque’ tunes – Under A Spell of Loving You, written by Fergal Flaherty, and ‘Always There’ written especially for Daniel by Brendan Graham and Rolf Loevland who wrote ‘You Raise Me Up’.