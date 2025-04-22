Daniel O’Donnell shares first look of newborn grandchild: ‘Thrilled to welcome the newest edition’

Daniel O’Donnell has shared a photo of his newborn grandchild and revealed his “exciting” plans to meet “the little man” soon.

The country singer is a stepdad to his wife Majella O’Donnell’s kids, Michael and Siobhán.

His stepson, Michael, recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Sarah, and they’ve been living in Melbourne in Australia together since tying the knot last July.

Taking to Facebook, Daniel has now shared a photo of the pair with their son, Jack, and captioned the post: “Finally we have a family picture.”

He continued: “Majella and I are thrilled to welcome the newest edition. Jack Mc Lennan. Pictured here with Michael, Sarah and Loki. We can’t wait to meet the little man over the summer.”

It is no secret that the 63-year-old adores his grandchildren, and Siobhán is mother to Archie, Olivia, and Luke.

“It’s beyond what you could hope for, especially in my case, because Siobhán and Michael aren’t biological to me,” Daniel has said in the past.

“I’m their stepfather, but I’ve had them in my life since they were 11 and nine. And I’m blessed – there’s never been any issues or disagreements, never a bit of bother even in their teens.”

“I recently spent a week in Banbridge with Siobhán and Gavin and the three children. And even if Majella wasn’t there, I’d still stay with Siobhán. I’ve a great connection with them.”

Daniel and Majella got married in 2002 at St Mary’s Church in Kincasslagh in Donegal and they keep their personal lives out of the public eye.

This comes soon after the Footstep singer was forced to address the rumours that he’s “very unwell in hospital” after people online claimed he needed help.

The singer shared a video on Facebook sharing with fans that he is aware of a “doctored” photo showing him in hospital being shared online.

While warning fans of this online hoax, he said he was “feeling very well” and urged people not to engage with the fake content.

“I am just doing a wee message to let you know that I’m feeling very well,” he said.

He continued: “I have seen a few pictures up leading people to believe that I’m in hospital, very unwell with a picture of me and obviously that’s a fake, doctored picture telling people that I need help. So please ignore all of these things that you see on Facebook.”

“I am very well and I hope that you’re well too. We can’t do much about these scammers but all we can do is to let you know not to engage with them, never reply to them and, above all, never, ever send them money.”

“Thanks very much,” finished Daniel.