Daniel O’Donnell hoping to perform at his local hospital this Christmas

Daniel O’Donnell is hoping to the lift spirits of the elderly at his annual performance at his local hospital on Christmas Day.

The country music singer is spending the festive period at his home in Donegal this year, and is hoping to continue his Christmas traditions of singing at local mass and the local hospital.

He told The Sun: “We will do the usual things, hopefully I’ll be able to sing with the choir at evening mass and then again the next morning at 10am and then I’d go directly to the hospital.”

“We used to go to the hospital before last year and I used to sing there on Christmas day, so we may be able to go and sing there again.”

“We are waiting to see. We’ve done it many times before and it’s something we really enjoy,” the 60-year-old said.

“After that, plans is a word that is very hard to spell at the moment but we are hoping that Siobhan and Gavin and the three children will come to us and it will be ourselves and Majella’s mother.”