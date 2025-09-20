Daniel O’Donnell breaks silence on hilarious CMAT outfit with his face on it: ‘God save us’

Daniel O’Donnell has broken his silence on the hilarious outfit worn by CMAT with his face on it.

Thanks to music star CMAT, the “Daniel dress” designed by Letterkenny sisters Mirren and Brodie McFeely of Cúpla Designs has been circulated extensively online and on stage and TV.

Performing at Belfast Vital in August, CMAT performed in the dress after falling in love with it on the video shoot for her music video A Good Man Cries.

Following the clips of the dress going viral, Daniel O’Donnell surprised the two designers during an interview with Dermot Whelan on RTE Radio 1.

“It’s amazing, I just didn’t expect to see it where it ended up,” said Daniel.

“I’m delighted for Mirren and Brodie to see what they are doing being highlighted in such a way. It’s a fantastic thing, irrespective of the fact that my face is on the dress.”

“I look at it and I think God save us, how does that happen?”

Inspired by the Harry Gordon Bob Dylan paper dress, the sisters made the monochromatic outfit as a tribute to Daniel, whom they refer to as the “King of Donegal.”

While filming “When A Good Man Cries” in Letterkenny, singer-songwriter CMAT developed a fondness for the dress.

The McFeely sisters quickly set out to provide CMAT a replica of her own, which the celebrity wore during her August performance at Belfast Vital.

She has since worn the outfit at other events to promote her new album, Euro Country.