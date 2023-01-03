Daniel O’Donnell and wife Majella renew their wedding vows

Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple celebrated their 20-year anniversary with a ceremony at their home in Kincasslagh, West Donegal.

Sharing some sweet photos on his Facebook page, Daniel wrote: “After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal.”

Daniel and Majella marked their marriage milestone alongside their two children – Siobhan and Michael.

Their three grandchildren – Olivia, Archie and Luke were also in attendance amongst others.

The couple first met when Daniel visited Majella’s parents bar in Tenerife.

They wed on November 4, 2002.