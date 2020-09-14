Daniel O’Donnell admits he’d love a ‘wee cameo’ on THIS popular TV soap

The Irish singer might have an acting gig lined up...

Daniel O’Donnell has admitted that he would love a “wee cameo” in a popular TV soap.

The Donegal native made his claim to fame in the music industry as a country singer, but he is ready to take on the world of acting.

Speaking to Express about his achievements, Daniel revealed there was still one thing he wanted to tick off his bucket list.

“There’s only one thing I’d love – to be in Coronation Street,” he shared.

“I could go on for a wee cameo, propping up the bar in the Rovers. Now that would be really super,” he added.

“I know I’m so lucky, there’s a very small amount of people who can get to do what they love. I’ve achieved so much and done amazing things.”

Daniel also opened up about his dancing experience, describing his 2015 stint on Strictly Come Dancing as “unbelievable”.

“I’d always danced when I was young and I love dancing but I tell you the Strictly experience is so difficult. I was terrified but it was so exhilarating.”

