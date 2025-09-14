Daniel O’Donnell addresses rumours of retirement as he closes long-running fan club

Daniel O’Donnell has addressed rumours of retirement as he closes his long-running fan club.

Due in part to his recent decision to take an extended break from touring, the Co Donegal singer has announced that his long-running fan club will shut down at the end of the year.

The next issue of his own magazine, which will be sent to the hordes of fan club members worldwide in December, will be the 63-year-old’s final one.

Writing in the penultimate edition of Daniel, he said: “As many of you probably know, I have decided to take a break from touring at the end of the year to recharge my batteries.”

“While I’m in very good health, thank God, I have had some issues with allergies and recurring chest infections recently. So I decided it was best to take some time out and focus on my well-being.”

“It’s a necessary step to recharge and get myself back to full health. I do want to reassure everyone again that I am very well. It’s just the touring makes it a little more difficult to getting back to 100%. Again, as I said before, this is not retirement. This is just time off!”

The announcement comes shortly after the country music star addressed the rumours surrounding his health, while urging fans to be “so vigilant” online.

Appearing on the Six O’Clock show on Tuesday evening, the country music star set the record straight after rumours began circulating that he was taking a break from performing and touring due to a very serious illness.

“There are so many things, primarily on Facebook, but not just about me. I have seen so many people, different celebrities, in hospital bed with tubes and they are dying,” he said.

The 63-year-old confirmed that he is taking a step back from busy tour life in 2026 due to minor health issues, however, there is nothing to worry about.

He continued: “Now, I am taking a break from touring next year. I have had allergies and chest infections, but if I wasn’t singing it wouldn’t be any bother at all.”

“Thank God, I am in good shape. I decided to take a break and plug in for a while.”

Daniel warned fans not to fall for any hoaxes online, saying: “What I would like to say about the things on social media. Just be careful, not just about our pages, people are being scammed left, right and centre.”

In May, the Footsteps singer announced that he’ll be taking an “extended” break from performing due to “health challenges.”

Daniel is set to continue his commitments until December 2025 and confirmed that this is “not a retirement.”

A spokesperson for the singer has shared: “After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring. This decision was not made lightly.”

“It is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.”

“This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that ‘this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break.”