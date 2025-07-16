Daniel O’Donnell addresses health rumours: ‘You need to be so vigilant’

Daniel O’Donnell has addressed the rumours surrounding his health, while urging fans to be “so vigilant” online.

Appearing on the Six O’Clock show on Tuesday evening, the country music star set the record straight after rumours began circulating that he was taking a break from performing and touring due to a very serious illness.

“There are so many things, primarily on Facebook, but not just about me. I have seen so many people, different celebrities, in hospital bed with tubes and they are dying,” he said.

The 63-year-old confirmed that he is taking a step back from busy tour life in 2026 due to minor health issues, however, there is nothing to worry about.

He continued: “Now, I am taking a break from touring next year. I have had allergies and chest infections, but if I wasn’t singing it wouldn’t be any bother at all.”

“Thank God, I am in good shape. I decided to take a break and plug in for a while.”

Daniel warned fans not to fall for any hoaxes online, saying, “What I would like to say about the things on social media. Just be careful, not just about our pages, people are being scammed left, right and centre.”

“You need to be so vigilant. Don’t engage with anybody, even if you think it is me that it writing to you. It won’t be me, and it won’t be whoever they are saying they are.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on the chat show, the Donegal native also ruled himself out of running for the role of the next President of Ireland when Michael D. Higgins leaves office in November of this year.

“You can pull that one out of the picture anyway,” joked Daniel.

In May, the Footsteps singer announced that he’ll be taking an “extended” break from performing due to “health challenges.”

Daniel is set to continue his commitments until December 2025 and confirmed that this is “not a retirement.”

A spokesperson for the singer has shared: “After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring. This decision was not made lightly.”

“It is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.”

“This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that ‘this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break.”

Despite taking this major step back, the country music star is set to perform on Gertrude Byrne’s Mediterranean Cruise – these shows will be his only confirmed performances for the year.