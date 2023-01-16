Dancing with the Stars pro Michael Danilczuck dated a Strictly Come Dancing star

Dancing with the Stars pro Michael Danilczuck used to date a Strictly Come Dancing star.

The Polish dancer and choreographer joined the sixth series of the popular RTÉ show, and he is partnered with influencer Suzanne Jackson.

It has since been revealed that Michael used to date Strictly’s Jowita Przystal.

The pair met back in 2014 at a summer dance camp in Poland, and they fell in love and formed a successful dancing partnership.

Michael and Jowita went on to win the Polish Open Latin Championship, before joining the prestigious dance company Burn the Floor.

They also starred as dancers in Broadway productions of hit musicals such as Legally Blonde, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and Rock Of Ages.

They later moved to London, and applied for the second series of BBC competition show The Greatest Dancer in 2020.

Michael and Jowita won the show, and walked away with the top prize of £50,000.

Jowita, who joined Strictly in 2021, is now reportedly dating her co-star Giovanni Pernice.