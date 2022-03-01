Dancing with the Stars pro Denys Sampson admits he’s ‘really scared’ for his family in Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars pro Denys Sampson has admitted he’s “really scared” for his family in Ukraine.

The Ukraine dancer, who is partnered with Erica Cody, joined the popular RTÉ show earlier this year.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on her RTÉ 2FM show earlier today about Russia’s attacks on his native country, Denys said: “My friends signed for the military.”

“The dancers, I was with them in Ukraine Dancing with the Stars this summer, we were dancing, we were performing, and now they are actually with the guns, full of equipment, and they go for the war…”

Denys also revealed his mother and aunt are together in his home city of Odessa and would need to pass through Kyiv to get to the border.

"I'm really scared for their life," he told Jennifer. "They are sitting together only the two of them at home. They need to cross whole country to get there, and I don't want this for the moment." Denys said his mother wanted him to keep going on DWTS, adding: "This makes her happy, it makes her proud of me and helps her to stay strong." He also thanked the people of Ireland for their messages of support and their donations. On Sunday night's show, Denys got emotional as he spoke about the situation in Ukraine. He said: "Everybody knows what's happening in Ukraine. My family's there, my friends. "We are strong, we will not give up. I want to say thank you to Ireland, to Dublin, to Dancing with the Stars, to the crew, to the producers, to everybody for supporting me this week."