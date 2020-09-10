Dancing With The Stars’ Karen Byrne opens up about landing her new role in Fair City

The professional dancer said the gig was a nice surprise following DWTS cancellation

Dancing With The Stars’ Karen Byrne opens up about landing her new...

Karen Byrne has opened up about landing her new role in Fair City, as she prepares to make her debut in the Irish drama tonight.

The professional dancer’s latest gig comes after the “devastating” cancellation of Dancing With The Stars, which RTÉ announced would not be going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old admitted that starring in Fair City was initally “nerve-wracking” due to the fact that she has never acted before.

“Fair City, I grew up watching that,” she told The Mirror, “My mam and dad are obsessed with it so I always watched it on telly.”

“It’s funny when the email came in – I automatically said yes, I was like that is amazing. And then I was like, hang on, Fair City, I actually have to act.

“I’ve never acted a day in my life,” she admitted, “It was hilarious because I was extremely busy that week, they asked.

“I kind of stressed myself out because I said yes and I’ve never acted.”

The Ballyfermot native learned her lines with the help of her singer boyfriend Jake Carter.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking but once I read the lines it was fine.”

She added: “It was such a good buzz and everyone was so friendly, I definitely wouldn’t say no if they asked me again.”

Fair City returned to our screens on Sunday, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production back in April.

