Dancing with the Stars judge announces shock exit from the show

Dancing with the Stars judge Loraine Barry has announced her exit from the show after eight seasons.

The former pro dancer has been a Head Judge on the series since its debut in 2017.

In a statement on social media today, she wrote: “After eight wonderful seasons, I have decided it’s the right time for me to stand down from my role as Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.”

“I’m very grateful for the memories, friendships, and the enormous amount of joy shared throughout the years.

”It’s a wonderful family show that I have loved being a part of,” she continued.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to the viewers of all ages and indeed to everyone for their support over the years, but especially this year which was tough when my first love Andrew and my forever love, my Mother both passed away in January.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to RTÉ and ShinAwil for the opportunity and would like to wish the team and new cast every success ahead. I shall miss you all,” Loraine added.

A post on the official DWTS Instagram account also stated: “After eight glittering seasons as Head Judge, Loraine Barry is leaving Dancing with the Stars.

“Since 2017 her passion, wisdom and sparkle has helped shape the series into something truly unforgettable.

“We wish her love, joy and exciting new adventures ahead. She will forever be our Queen of the Ballroom. Thank you, Loraine.”