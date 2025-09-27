Dancing With The Stars boss makes shock confession about Loraine Barry’s exit

Dancing With The Stars boss Larry Bass has made a shock confession about Loraine Barry’s exit from the show.

The 60-year-old announced her surprise departure from the programme on Thursday, after eight seasons as Head Judge.

In a statement, the former ballroom champion told fans she had “a tough year”, during which she lost both her ex-husband and her mother.

Loraine wrote: “After eight wonderful seasons, I have decided it’s the right time for me to stand down as Head Judge on Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

“I’m very grateful for the memories, friendships and the enormous amount of joy we shared throughout the years. It’s a wonderful family that I have loved and been part of.

“My heartfelt thanks to the viewers of all ages and indeed to everyone for their support over the years but especially this year, which was tough, when my first love Andrew and my forever love, my mother, both passed away in January.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to RTE and ShinAwil for the opportunity and would like to wish the team and the new cast success. I will miss you all.”

ShinAwil boss Larry Bass, who produces the show, has since confirmed her exit was unexpected.

He told the Irish Sun: “We didn’t know this was coming but these things happen and we understand.

“All I can say is that Loraine was a piece of gold when we were looking to bring Dancing With The Stars to Ireland.

“Loraine had originally been approached to judge on the BBC’s Strictly as a two-time world ballroom champion but she was still an active professional dancer then and she simply wasn’t available.”

“Even when the BBC got Arlene Phillips, Loraine was the first choice. But Ireland was home for Loraine and she managed to get over here and helped us bring Dancing With The Stars to a higher level.

“Critics wondered could we make a show as good as other territories but Loraine set the tone and level from the very first show.”

Larry also credited Loraine for attracting some of the best pro dancers in the world to sign up for the series.

“The professional dancers looked up to Loraine like nothing on earth, they watched videos of her dancing on YouTube,” he said.

“She was the Pele of dance and we are so sorry that she has decided to hang up her (scoring) paddles on Dancing With The Stars.”

Fans are now wondering who will replace her on the judging panel, which also includes Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne.

According to Ladbrokes, Cork native Kevin Twomey has emerged as an early favourite to replace Loraine.

The social media star is best known for co-hosting his popular podcast I’m Grand Mam alongside his best friend PJ Kirby, but he is also a trained dancer and actor.

In recent months, Kevin has been making a name for himself in the TV world as he’s appeared on Ireland AM as a guest presenter on several occasions.

As of this weekend, Kevin is 4/1 to become the new judge on Dancing With The Stars.

Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes said: “Kevin Twomey is proving a popular presenter on Ireland AM in recent weeks.

“We could be seeing more of him in the new year this time scoring the contestants on Dancing With The Stars.”