Daithi O’Se teases ‘big surprise’ for first night of Rose of Tralee

Daithi O’Se has teased a “big surprise” for the first night of this year’s Rose of Tralee.

For the first time since 2019, the Rose of Tralee International Festival will return to our screens on Monday, August 22.

The festival will celebrate its 61st year this year, as interviews with all 33 Roses being broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee for the very first time.

“We are working on the party pieces at the moment. We are hoping to have a big surprise on the first night, as we always try to do,” Dáithí teased at the launch of the 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

“There may or may not be live animals involved. All I am saying is there might be an icy reception for someone.”

The presenter also shared his interesting pre-show ritual.

“Before I go on stage, I walk around with my shirt on and a dickie bow and my boxer shorts before I put on my pants. It’s a luck thing.”

“I did it the second year I did the show and I thought, ‘That went well’, so I kept it up,” Dáithí laughed.

“I do it now if I’m doing MC gigs as well – I walk around the room with a pair of boxer shorts. It’s about getting those positive vibes in you.”

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will air at 8pm on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23 on RTÉ One, with a break for the Nine News.

The festival will also available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.