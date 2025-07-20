Dáithí Ó Sé reflects on cancer scare as he says ‘there’s a long way to go’ in protecting ourselves

Dáithí Ó Sé has reflected on his cancer scare as he said “there’s a long way to go” in protecting ourselves enough.

In 2023, the Rose of Tralee host said he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma after going to the doctor about a suspicious-looking spot on his eyebrow.

Now, speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, Daithì recalled how using baby oil while on vacation was considered standard behaviour not too long ago is now mostly a thing of the past.

He claimed that since a cancer scare two years ago, he has switched from using “the odd splash” of factor 10 sunscreen to factor 50 every time he leaves the house.

He added: “I think people are getting a bit better at it all along, and eventually, I think it will stick.”

“If you go back 10 years, there was nobody talking about this at all, or there wasn’t as much. I remember people going on holiday years ago, bringing baby oil.”

“Jesus, what are you doing? So the way we think about it has changed and is changing and needs to change more. It’s very simple to just put the thing on and then you can go enjoy yourself,” he continued.

“Even if it’s a cloudy day, even if I’m sitting inside in the car, it’s factor 50 in the morning and factor 50 in the afternoon, and even on the back of my hand when I’m driving the car.”

A few years ago, the TV host saw a “tiny” lump on his eyebrow, which he dismissed as an ingrown hair or something similar.

The RTÉ star said to The Sunday Times at the time: “I thought it was an ingrown hair. But this spot just wasn’t going away. I was covering it up with make-up in work and when I was taking it off after the show the spot was getting agitated and part of it would scab up and come off.”

“I went in thinking they’d take out the freezing gas or laser it, but she was pretty sure it was a form of skin cancer,” he said.

“It frightened the life out of me. In fact, it had been there a long time, but had grown over the last year or two.”

“She checked the rest of my glands to make sure it hadn’t spread and it hadn’t, which gave me a bit of comfort, but it still came as a massive shock. All of a sudden I was that person that had skin cancer.”