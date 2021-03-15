Dáithí O Sé opens up about the special bond he has with his son

The Irish presenter and his wife Rita welcomed their son Mícheál back in 2014

Dáithí O Sé opens up about the special bond he has with...

Dáithí O Sé has opened up about the special bond he has with his son.

The presenter married his wife Rita Talty back in 2012, welcoming their son Mícheál Óg in 2014.

Speaking to the Irish Sunday Mirror, Dáithí explained why spending time with his family was “so important” to him.

He said: “We have movie night every Saturday night but it will always involve the little fella, too.”

“You know how people want to go away for romantic nights, we don’t want to go anywhere without him.”

“Three years ago we went down to the shore, near where Rita is from in New Jersey for a few days, on our own – but we were just missing our buddy.”

The 44-year-old revealed he and Mícheál go swimming together every weekend, and gushed over their close relationship.

“It was just the two of us swimming every Saturday and Sunday this winter for an hour. It was the lads away, it was my workout and I used to throw him around the pool but now he’s too big.”

“It’s just so good for your mind and the two of us would go for a bite of lunch no matter what was happening in the outside world.”

“Something might be bothering me, something stupid and you hang out with him and you forget about everything,” he said.

“For a long time I was looking back or worried about what was coming forward. It was amazing like a drug, you’d get home, look into his eyes and your problems go away.”