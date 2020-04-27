Daithí Ó Sé is ‘heartbroken’ as the Rose of Tralee is cancelled for the first time in 61 years

'It's very disappointing for everyone'

Daithí Ó Sé is ‘heartbroken’ as the Rose of Tralee is cancelled...

Daithí Ó Sé has admitted he is “heartbroken” after news broke this that the Rose of Tralee 2019 is now cancelled.

It was confirmed that the annual festival would not be going ahead this August due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Daithí, who annually presents the popular contest, spoke to Mairead Ronan on Today FM and he opened up about his disappointment.

“I’m heartbroken for the Rose of Tralee team. It’s very disappointing for everyone, it really is,” he revealed.

“For me, it always marks the end of summer as it did for many other people as well.”

The RTÉ star confessed that the organisers even considered having the festival on the October Bank Holiday weekend before deciding to postpone it until 2021.

“We tried everything. Just with social distancing and everything like that, that wouldn’t be possible,” he admitted.

Daithí added even though he is heartbroken by the outcome, he knew it was the right decision to make.

The 43-year-old that the festival will be even bigger next year.

“It’s sad for lots of different reasons. We’ll have a double celebration next year,” he expressed.

This is the first time that the festival has ever been cancelled in 61 years.

