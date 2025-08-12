Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Dáithí Ó Sé hints at presidential run: ‘It is the top job’

Dáithí Ó Sé pictured at the launch of the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival as they meet this year’s 32 International Roses at MV Cill Airne, North Wall, Dublin. The Rose of Tralee will air on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 August from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Pictured is Picture Andres Poveda
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks

Could we see Dáithí Ó Sé move into Áras an Uachtaráin some day?

The popular presenter recently hinted at a potential run for President of Ireland, as Michael D. Higgins prepares to pass on the baton.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s Rose of Tralee, the RTÉ star said: “It’s something that everybody who is in the public eye or a public servant should at least think about it.”

Dáithí Ó Sé pictured at the launch of the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival as they meet this year’s 32 International Roses at MV Cill Airne, North Wall, Dublin. The Rose of Tralee will air on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 August from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Pictured is Picture Andres Poveda

“Just think about it [running] because it is the top job in the whole country,” he told reporters.

“You’re an ambassador for the country at home, you’re an ambassador for the country all around.

“You are a custodian of the Constitution…and to turn around at this point to say that I wouldn’t be interested would be wrong. Would I be interested in seven years? You just never know.”

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas steer the ship at the launch of the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival as they meet this year’s 32 International Roses at MV Cill Airne, North Wall, Dublin. The Rose of Tralee will air on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 August from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Picture Andres Poveda

If he decided to run, he would already have one guaranteed vote from his Rose of Tralee co-host Kathryn Thomas.

“He’s a man of the people, and everyone loves Dáithí,” she said. “He’s very Irish, and I think he’d be brilliant in the role.”

Dáithí had first hinted at his presidential ambitions in an interview with The Times, but no political party has approached him since.

For now, he and Kathryn are focusing on the Rose of Tralee, which is due to air on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on August 18th & 19th.

Ad
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL