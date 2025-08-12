Dáithí Ó Sé hints at presidential run: ‘It is the top job’

Could we see Dáithí Ó Sé move into Áras an Uachtaráin some day?

The popular presenter recently hinted at a potential run for President of Ireland, as Michael D. Higgins prepares to pass on the baton.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s Rose of Tralee, the RTÉ star said: “It’s something that everybody who is in the public eye or a public servant should at least think about it.”

“Just think about it [running] because it is the top job in the whole country,” he told reporters.

“You’re an ambassador for the country at home, you’re an ambassador for the country all around.

“You are a custodian of the Constitution…and to turn around at this point to say that I wouldn’t be interested would be wrong. Would I be interested in seven years? You just never know.”

If he decided to run, he would already have one guaranteed vote from his Rose of Tralee co-host Kathryn Thomas.

“He’s a man of the people, and everyone loves Dáithí,” she said. “He’s very Irish, and I think he’d be brilliant in the role.”

Dáithí had first hinted at his presidential ambitions in an interview with The Times, but no political party has approached him since.

For now, he and Kathryn are focusing on the Rose of Tralee, which is due to air on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on August 18th & 19th.