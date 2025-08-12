Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas meet this year’s 32 Roses at the launch of the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival

Presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas officially welcomed the 2025 Roses aboard the MV Cill Airne boat to launch the 65th Rose of Tralee International Festival on Tuesday.

The Rose of Tralee remains one of Ireland’s most enduring and beloved cultural events, bringing together people from across the country and around the world to celebrate Irish identity, heritage and ambition.

The five-day Festival will culminate in the selection of the 2025 International Rose of Tralee.

The televised event will take place on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 August from 8pm – with a break for the Nine O’Clock News and resuming at 9.35pm – live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

As this year’s Roses cruise towards Tralee, the MV Cill Airne was buoyant with excitement.

The 32 women from all corners of the globe gathered together in the capital to meet Dáithí and Kathryn who are on board once again and ready to steer the course throughout the festivities.

Dáithí said: “Every year, the Rose of Tralee brings something new – new faces, new stories and a renewed sense of pride in the achievements of Irish women across the globe. I’ve been part of the Festival for 15 years now, and I still get that buzz when the Dome lights up and the Roses take to the stage. I can’t wait to do it all over again this year- it’s going to be something special.”

Kathryn added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to Tralee for this year’s Festival. Over the past two years, I’ve found it incredibly energising to be surrounded by accomplished, inspiring women who are all part of the same tribe.

“What I love most is that it’s not all about gowns or glitter — it’s about grit, grace and the powerful stories behind each Rose. I can’t wait to meet this year’s group and be part of the magic all over again.”

The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player. Features, archive footage, behind-the-scenes content and more will also be available across RTÉ.ie and RTÉ social media platforms over the coming days.

James Patrice will also return with backstage antics as the official Rose Reporter.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, connecting the global Irish community.

The Festival is supported by over 70 Rose Centres globally in Ireland, the UK, Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The five-day Festival culminates in the selection of the International Rose of Tralee, a year-long ambassador role, representing Ireland and the Festival, both locally and around the world.

The 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from 15-19 August.