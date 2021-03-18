Courteney Cox shares sweet snaps with her ‘favourite Irishman’ Johnny McDaid

The couple have been forced to spend time apart due to the pandemic

Courteney Cox has shared sweet snaps with her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The American actress and her musician beau, who have been dating on-and-off since 2013, have been forced to spend time apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marking St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, the Friends star wrote: “Happy St. Paddy’s Day! I’m missing my favourite Irishman and family. I love you 💚☘️”

The Snow Patrol rocker usually splits his time between Ireland, the UK, and Los Angeles, but has been forced to spend a lot of time away from his girlfriend in recent months due to the pandemic. Courtney lives in Malibu, California with her 16-year-old daughter Coco, while Johnny was stuck in the UK for most of 2020. The couple managed to reunite in Ireland in December, after spending nine months apart. Courteney and Derry native Johnny, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.