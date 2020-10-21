Courteney Cox reveals how long it’s been since she last saw Johnny McDaid

The couple were separated earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Courteney Cox reveals how long it’s been since she last saw Johnny...

Courteney Cox has revealed she hasn’t seen Johnny McDaid since March.

The American actress and the Irish musician, who have been dating on-and-off since 2013, have been separated over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnny is currently stuck in the UK, while Courtney is living with her daughter Coco at their home in Malibu, California.

Speaking on Foy Vance’s The Vinyl Supper podcast, Courteney said: “Let’s say it’s been 150 days, I’ve cooked 145 of them. And I haven’t seen John in that many days.”

“He left the next day after the whole country shut down – or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us.”

Thankfully, Courteney wasn’t too lonely during lockdown, as she was able to quarantine with two friends and her 16-year-old daughter Coco.

The actress explained: “I’ve had these two friends. They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with Coco. I’m a little chicken.”

Back in July, Courteney shared a screenshot of her and Johnny celebrating his 43rd birthday over Zoom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J … I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone.”

Courteney and Johnny, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show last year, Courtney confirmed that her relationship with Johnny was much better ever since they called off their engagement.