Country music star Patrick Feeney announces engagement – after meeting girlfriend on Tinder

Patrick Feeney has announced his engagement, after meeting his girlfriend Claire Hegarty on Tinder.

The country music star popped the question over the Easter bank holiday weekend, just one year after meeting his wife-to-be on the popular dating app.

Sharing the news with The Sunday World, the 38-year-old admitted: “I knew about Christmas time that I was going to propose, but I didn’t want to do it then.”

“I thought Easter would be as nice time as any. Claire had reminded me that she likes Easter eggs, so I got her a hamper of chocolates and cosmetics that she likes.”

Patrick revealed he recognised his now-fiancée when he matched with her on Tinder because she works at Weherly Bros, a well-known jewellers in Sligo.

Explaining the role Claire’s boss had in the proposal, the singer said: “I then got in touch with her boss, Richard Wehrly, and told him what I was doing.”

“With Claire working in the jewellery industry she knows exactly what she wants, so I thought I would leave it to herself to choose a ring. Richard organised a promise ring for me, which I then hid in the hamper.”

“We had a Chinese takeaway that night and then I gave her the gift. When she found the ring in the hamper I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me. She got a big, big shock. She definitely wasn’t expecting it, but she said ‘yes’ straight away.”

“It never felt as right. I was never as certain about something in all my life in asking her. I had no doubt whatsoever and neither had she, thank God,” he added.