Cork influencer Lisa Jordan shares update from hospital – after being rushed into emergency surgery

The blogger worried fans after sharing a photo from hospital on Wednesday night

Lisa Jordan has shared an update from hospital, after being rushed into emergency surgery.

On Wednesday night, the Cork influencer worried her followers when she shared a photo of her hand attached to an IV drip.

She wrote: “Such a scary few days. I am on the mend thankfully.”

Taking to her Instagram Story today, Lisa told her followers why she was in hospital.

She said: “So basically, Sunday I started feeling really bad pains, but I had them before so I just took paracetamol, and I did and I was fine”

“Monday I was fine, Tuesday then I just started feeling swelling a little bit and sore, and I was like oh I don’t know about this now…”

“Bar this, I had no symptoms… So got it checked anyway and got CT, two ultrasounds, I was in a panic because I thought I had something to do with the ovaries.”

Lisa explained: “Late last night everything kicked off, I ended up having to go in for emergency surgery on my appendix, it had burst, it was mangled, it was highly inflamed and infected.”

“So that was it. But I had no other symptoms to indicate it was that you know, so it’s just been a mad few days. Yeah, so my appendix is gone! But I’m feeling better.”

“Apparently you heal really quick from this, so that’s good!” Lisa said, before admitting she was missing her family.

“I miss my kids though and my husband, wish they could come visit me,” she said. “So typical like same when I had the baby, no one could visit me, but look obviously that’s the way it is.”

The beauty blogger welcomed her third child, a son named AJ Ace, back in August – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie) on Aug 10, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

Lisa and her husband are also parents to two daughters – Pearl and Bowie.