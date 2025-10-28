Cork Drag Queens inundated with messages of support following attack during Jazz Festival

Cork Drag Queens, Krystal Queer and Lucina Schynning, have been inundated with messages of support after they were attacked on Oliver Plunkett Street in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

The performers were filming for a video when attackers ran up and attacked them, kicking and pushing as Krystal was hit in the face with a phone.

The incident has since been reported to the Gardaí, and an investigation has been launched.

Since sharing the violent clip on social media, the performers have received an abundance of support from fellow Irish creators, with many sharing their sympathy in the comments, as well as calling for the Gardaí to investigate the violent crime.

Irish content creator Olivia Spuds wrote: “I’m so sorry that this happened but seriously how is this still happening in 2025, homophobia is still alive and kicking in this country , I hope you’re both ok ❤️”

Shanice Griffin shared the video to her social media stories, writing: “This country is an absolute joke. To the “boys” of this country that condone this behaviour and enable it. You’re disgusting!”

Davina Devine, a fellow Irish Drag Queen, shared her support for the pair, and shared that she had spoken to one of the queens involved.

Davina wrote: “Just spoke to one of the queens involved. BOTH cowardly sc**bags names and addressed have been handed to the Gardai. Assault on anyone is unacceptable, unprovoked, cowardly and fuelled by hate.”

“Thanks to everyone that shared and helped @krystalqueer & @thequeenlucina queens are made of tough stuff and they’ll keep us updated.”

According to the Journal, in a statement, Gardaí said: “Gardaí responded to an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 12:30am on Sunday, 26th of October 2025 on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork City. A man aged in his 20s received non-life threatening injuries as a result of this incident. Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Although this was not the first time something like this has happened, it was the most violent, according to Krystal, who has been performing in drag for the previous seven years.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the performer said: “We’ve both been doing drag for six or seven years, and you know, navigating our way through the city is nothing new to us.”

“We have faced altercations that have been similar before. Nothing to this extent where we’ve been physically injured, but we’ve had people spit at us or scream at us or call us paedophiles before.”

“They might throw a can at us or something, but it never really escalates past that. So to actually be struck across the face, that was the first physical injury I’ve sustained from just walking around in drag across the city.”