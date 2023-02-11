Conor Murray wins praise for playing Six Nations match after dad rushed to hospital

Conor Murray has won praise for playing a Six Nations match after his dad was rushed to hospital.

The 33-year-old’s father Gerry was involved in a road accident earlier this week, in which he suffered serious injuries.

Gerry had been riding his bike near his home in Limerick when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

The road where the incident occurred was closed off for approximately an hour and a half as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Despite his dad recovering in hospital, Conor took to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to start for Ireland against France in a Six Nations match – and was showered with praise on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: “You really have to hand it to Conor Murray. An incredibly tough week in his personal life, but he still showed up and is knocking it out of the park. A real sign of a team player,” while a second wrote: “Conor Murray would be having a brilliant game by any common metrics but what he’s doing out there under the circumstances is far from common. Some man 💪☘.”

A third said: “Conor Murray is playing unreal stuff here. Some going after a tough week for him!”

