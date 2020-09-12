Conor McGregor’s manager sends warning to ‘those seeking to score a payday’ after ‘indecent exposure’ claim

The MMA star was questioned in France over an alleged incident

Conor McGregor’s manager has admitted he is “irate” after the MMA star was arrested and questioned over an alleged claim of “indecent exposure”.

The Proper No. Twelve founder was questioned and released after a complaint was made against him in Corsicia, where he had been spending time with his wife-to-be Dee Devlin and their two children.

Soon after the claims came to light a legal spokesperson for the father-of-two said Conor “vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct”.

And now Conor’s long-time manager Audie Attar has released a statement, issuing a warning.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” he said.

Conor, 32, had been in the area for a charity water bike tournament from Monaco to Corsica, in partnership with the Princess of Monaco.

While training for the sporting event, Conor proposed to his long-time love Dee Devlin, with the pair announcing the news via Instagram.