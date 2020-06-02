Conor McGregor tipped to appear on HUGE reality show

Conor McGregor has been tipped to appear on the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Odds on the Dubliner entering the jungle were slashed from 200/1 to 50/1 this week, after he uploaded a video of himself eating dead bees.

Another Irish star tipped to enter the jungle is Love Island alumni Maura Higgins, who’s odds are at 6/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Conor McGregor could he heading Down Under if the latest betting is anything to go by.”

“The UFC star is 50/1 from 200/1 to take part in I’m A Celebrity following his video he uploaded eating dead bees.”

“Love Island star Maura Higgins is seeing some support too to land a spot in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity with her odds now 6/1 from 14/1.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.