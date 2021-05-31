"I’m forever grateful for everything you do for me..."

Conor McGregor surprises his niece Taylor with her ‘dream’ car

Conor McGregor has surprised his niece Taylor with her dream car.

The 20-year-old, who is celebrating her mum Erin’s birthday today, took to Instagram to share a photo of her brand new Range Rover car.

She captioned the post: “My dream car at 20 🥰 @thenotoriousmma thanks for bringing me on this crazy journey with you I’m forever grateful for everything you do for me 😭❤️❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇 𝑀𝒸𝑔𝓇𝑒𝑔𝑜𝓇 (@taylormcgregor_)

Sharing a photo of her daughter in the car, Erin wrote: “We really are so lucky to have the best family.”

“The kindness and love runs deep between us all. @taylormcgregor_ @thenotoriousmma @aoife.mcgregor @deedevlin1 @mcgregortony and mags, I wouldn’t want to do this without u guys.”

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Safe driving Tay,” the 40-year-old added.

The news comes after Conor and his fiancée Dee welcomed their third child together.