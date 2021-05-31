Conor McGregor surprises his niece Taylor with her ‘dream’ car

Conor McGregor has surprised his niece Taylor with her dream car.
The 20-year-old, who is celebrating her mum Erin’s birthday today, took to Instagram to share a photo of her brand new Range Rover car.
She captioned the post: “My dream car at 20 🥰 @thenotoriousmma thanks for bringing me on this crazy journey with you I’m forever grateful for everything you do for me 😭❤️❤️”.
Sharing a photo of her daughter in the car, Erin wrote: “We really are so lucky to have the best family.”
“The kindness and love runs deep between us all. @taylormcgregor_ @thenotoriousmma @aoife.mcgregor @deedevlin1 @mcgregortony and mags, I wouldn’t want to do this without u guys.”
“I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Safe driving Tay,” the 40-year-old added.
The news comes after Conor and his fiancée Dee welcomed their third child together.