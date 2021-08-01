Conor McGregor surprises fans on Hollywood bus tour

The UFC fighter is currently living in Los Angeles with his family

Conor McGregor surprised fans on a Hollywood bus tour this week, after they pulled up outside his house in Los Angeles.

The Irish MMA star is currently living in California with his family, after breaking his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old shared a photo of himself posing with excited fans as they snapped selfies with him.

He captioned the post: “A Hollywood tour bus pulled up outside my villa the other day lol! #Awesome #USA #Proper.”

The Crumlin native is currently recovering from major surgery on his leg, after breaking it earlier this month.

Last week, Conor showed off his leg cast as he hung out with Justin Bieber in LA.

Sharing photos of him and Justin drinking his Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, he wrote on Instagram: “JB and Big Foot, we rule Beverly Hills! God bless my brother! Backed by the highest power!”

“Huge congrats on your @balenciaga campaign and your @drewhouse! Can’t wait to get to the show tomorrow! Legends Unite!”

Justin also shared photos with The Notorious on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Breakfast of champions. @thenotoriousmma @properwhiskey. ‘Its about how you get back up.'”

