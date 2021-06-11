Conor McGregor shows off his brand new pub – which is set to open next month

The venue is based in his native Crumlin

Conor McGregor shows off his brand new pub – which is set...

Conor McGregor has shown off his brand new pub in Crumlin, which is set to open next month.

The MMA fighter purchased The Black Forge Inn for an estimated €2million last year, and has spent a reported €1million renovating the venue.

Taking to Instagram today, the 32-year-old shared a video of the pub’s lavish new interior.

The UFC star captioned the post: “Introducing Dublin, Ireland’s finest public house, The Black Forge Inn 🇮🇪 @theblackforgeinn #OpenThisJuly.”

The newly-renovated pub is expected to open on July 5, and is located at 163 Drimnagh Road, D12.

The Black Forge Inn will of course stock Conor’s whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, which he launched back in 2018.

The Crumlin native recently sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand in a rumoured €600 million deal.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Conor said: “Wow!! In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world!”

“A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company’s history!”

“Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here!”

“What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits! Next stop – Worldwide domination!!!”

“I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business – and the money follows. Never count me out!” he added.

Proper No. Twelve is now largely owned by Becle, which already owns popular tequila brand Jose Cuervo.

They initially had a 20% stake in Proper 12, before increasing its share to 49%.

The deal comes ahead of Conor’s return to the Octagon, when he fights Dustin Porier in a trilogy battle in Las Vegas on July 10th.