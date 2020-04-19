Conor McGregor shares throwback to arrest in New York: ‘It is never too late’

The MMA star says he has moved to "a higher ground"

Conor McGregor shares throwback to arrest in New York: ‘It is never...

Conor McGregor has shared a throwback to when he was arrest in New York – admitting that anyone can change and move on.

The UFC champion was arrested back in April 2018, and spent the night in jail with fellow MMA star Cian Cowley, after they threw a metal dolly at a bus Khabib Nurmagomedov was on.

Now, exactly two years later, Conor is reflecting on the arrest and admitted he has moved to a “higher ground” since the incident, encouraging fans to seek better.

Re-sharing a photo of himself in handcuffs, the father-of-two wrote: “I ordered all of my powers back to me and that order was followed.”



“It is never to late to summon our powers and advance to higher ground. Never, ever too late!



“Whatever stage we are at. There is always higher power, and there is always higher ground. Good luck,” he continued.

In a second photo Conor can be seen on the cover of Fighters Only magazine, a shoot which took place before his last victorious fight against Donald Cerrone.

“The cover shot was taken backstage post my last bout. Thank you @fightersonlymag Hard work. Focus. Re dedication = Results,” he added.

Conor, 31, has been praised for how he has acted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The Proper No. Twelve founder was the first Irish celebrity to make a sizeable donation to frontline workers, donating over €1 million in medical equipment.

Over the last week the August McGregor creator has seen his supplies land in Ireland and has helped deliver the much-needed equipment nationwide.

The MMA star has also been vocal about what the Irish government should do in order to decrease the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland, urging those in power to shut all airports and ports to prevent people from entering the country during this lockdown period.

