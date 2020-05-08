The UFC star celebrated the milestone in his back garden

Conor McGregor shares sneak peek of son’s third birthday during lockdown

Conor McGregor has shared a sneak peek of Conor Jnr’s third birthday in lockdown.

The MMA star celebrated the milestone in the back garden of his lavish home in Kildare.

Sharing a photo of his son on his Instagram page, Conor Jnr looked happier than ever, as he celebrated his birthday at home.

In the background of the photo green and gold balloon clusters can be seen, as well as gold letter balloons spelling out ‘Conor’.

View this post on Instagram Like father, like son 🇮🇪 @conormcgregorjr A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 8, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

Sharing the photo alongside a photo of himself, Conor wrote: “Like father, like son 🇮🇪 @conormcgregorjr.”

Conor, 31, is known for throwing lavish parties for his children, normally renting huge properties for his family and friends to enjoy – but this year has been very different.

It comes after UFC boss Dana White revealed Conor is in talks to fight on the highly anticipated ‘Fight Island’ next month, with rumours he could face Jorge Masvidal.

