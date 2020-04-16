Home Irish Showbiz Conor McGregor shares photos as more of his €1 million medical equipment...

Conor McGregor shares photos as more of his €1 million medical equipment arrives in Irish hospitals

The MMA star donated €1 million worth of medical equipment to Irish hospitals

By
Goss.ie
-
SHARE

Conor McGregor has seen more of his €1 million donation to frontline workers arrive in Ireland.

The UFC champion has given over €1 million worth of medical equipment to hospitals throughout Ireland.

The first deliveries went out last week, and this week the father-of-two revealed more face masks and personal protective equipment have arrived.

In an array of photos posted on his Twitter page, Conor showed health care workers around the country accepting the deliveries in bulk.

Conor, 31, is one of the only Irish celebrities to have donated to help with the COVID-19 crisis in Ireland. U2 also made a massive donation, giving €10 million to fly in medical equipment, which also started arriving last week.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR