The couple got engaged the day before Dee's birthday last year

Conor McGregor shares loved-up photos with fiancée Dee Devlin on her birthday

Conor McGregor has shared loved-up photos with his fiancée Dee Devlin on her birthday.

The Irish MMA star proposed to his longtime love the day before her 33rd birthday last August.

Taking to Instagram today to mark her 34th birthday, the Dublin native shared a series of snaps with his wife-to-be, and wrote: “Happy birthday my baby ❤️ #datenight.”

The couple have been together since 2008, and are parents to three children – Conor Jnr (4), Croia (2) and three-month-old Rian.

Announcing their engagement last year, Conor shared a photo of Dee wearing a massive diamond ring.

He wrote: “What a birthday, my future wife!”

