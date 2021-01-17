Conor McGregor sends birthday message to MMA coach John Kavanagh’s father

The Notorious is set to take on Dustin Poirier next Sunday

Conor McGregor has sent a birthday message to MMA coach John Kavanagh’s father.

The UFC champion is set to fight against Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 24.

As he prepares for the highly anticipated rematch, the Notorious’ coach John shared a personalised message home to his father Alan, after missing his birthday.

“Hi Da, I’m after missing your birthday again. Here’s the cause of it,” the Dublin elite sport coach said, putting the camera onto Conor.

Happy birthday Da, sorry I missed it again @almagags pic.twitter.com/yCRzlQoCoK — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 17, 2021

Laughing, Conor said: “Happy Birthday Alan, how are you? Good man, wishing you a happy birthday. How old now John?”

John responded: “Ah, not that old! See you soon Da.”

Showing off his surroundings on a boat, John added: “I have to say now, if I had a choice, I would still miss your birthday.”

Conor jumped in saying: “We’ll get your next birthday!”