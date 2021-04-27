Conor McGregor sells majority shares of Proper 12 Whiskey in €600 MILLION deal

The UFC fighter revealed he will remain the face of the brand

Conor McGregor has sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, in a €600 million deal.

The UFC star launched the business in 2018, naming the brand after his hometown of Crumlin, in Dublin 12.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Conor, 32, said the whiskey would always be his “baby” and revealed he will remain the face of the brand.

“Wow!! In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world!,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

“A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company’s history!

“Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits!

Next stop – Worldwide domination!!!

“I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business – and the money follows. Never count me out!,” he added.

According to Conor’s website, themaclife.com, the deal was worth €600 million.

Proper Twelve is now largely owned by Becle, which already owns popular tequila brand Jose Cuervo.

They initially had a 20% stake in Proper 12 before increasing its share to 49%.

The deal comes ahead of Conor’s return to the Octagon, when he fights Dustin Porier in a trilogy battle in Las Vegas on July 10th.