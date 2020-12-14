Conor McGregor saves struggling Irish gym from closure

Conor McGregor has saved a struggling mixed martial arts gym in Portarlington from closure.
On Friday, Philip ‘The Honey Badger’ and Alvina Mulpeter announced they were being forced to close Straight Blast Gym’s doors, due to mounting bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But taking to Instagram on Sunday, the gym owners revealed that they were able to reopen thanks to a surprise donation from the UFC champion.
They wrote: “From the lowest low to the highest high. WE ARE NOT CLOSING!!”
“Our team-mate and friend Conor McGregor has decided to help us out and keep the gym running. We will be eternally grateful.
“To everyone that messaged and got in touch with us to show your support, thank you all so much. See you all on the mats.”
The Notorious commented on the post: “Let’s go SBG Portarlington! ❤️”
Conor’s long time MMA coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter to praise the father-of-two, revealing his acts of kindness are a “weekly occurrence” that are “rarely” heard about.
“Very happy to hear that SBG Port’s doors remain open as they’re providing a great service to their community,” the Dublin elite sports coach added.
a weekly occurrence, very rarely do you hear about it. very happy to hear that SBG Port's doors remain open as they're providing a great service to their community. also i wonder what conditioner we were using to keep our locks so lush back then! https://t.co/UeD0Tn1Xm6
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 14, 2020