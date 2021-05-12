Conor McGregor named the world’s highest-paid athlete

The UFC star has made bank over the past 12 months

Conor McGregor has been named the world’s highest-paid athlete.

According to Forbes magazine, the UFC fighter from Crumlin made $180 million over the past 12 months – making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

The 32-year-old collected $22 million for his time in the Octagon, following his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

Conor made most of his money outside of the fight game, thanks to the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, and his various endorsement deals.

The MMA fighter is the third athlete, after Roger Federer and Tiger Woods, to earn more than $70 million off the field in a single year while still actively competing.

Lionel Messi came second on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes with earnings of $130 million.

Fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came third with $120 million.

You can check out the full list here.