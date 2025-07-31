Conor McGregor loses appeal over civil rape case ruling

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal against a High Court jury’s ruling that he raped Nikita Hand.

The hairdresser had brought a civil case against the MMA fighter, seeking damages over the alleged sexual assault, which she said occurred on December 9th, 2018 at a Dublin hotel.

Following a civil trial in Dublin, the jury found in favour of Ms Hand and awarded her nearly €250,000 in compensation.

Mr McGregor had planned to submit new evidence during his appeal, aiming to provide an alternative explanation for bruises sustained by Ms Hand.

However, he chose to withdraw this application as proceedings commenced.

According to RTE, the court indicated that it plans to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In delivering its judgment, the court considered the remaining aspects of Mr McGregor’s appeal.

These included objections to the inclusion of his garda interviews as evidence and the wording of the issue paper provided to the jury, which referred to “assault” rather than explicitly stating “sexual assault.”