The Notorious will return to the Octagon in January

Conor McGregor has officially signed the contract for his next fight

It’s official, Conor McGregor has signed the dotted line for his highly-anticipated fight against Dustin Poirier.

According to themaclife.com, the UFC champion has signed the contract for the bout.

The pair are set to rematch on January 23rd, with rumours that the fight will take place in Las Vegas.

Conor, 32, beat Dustin Poirier back in 2014 – winning the fight just one minute and 46 seconds into the first round.

Conor’s return comes after his triumphant come back in January of this year, where he beat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

While the father-of-two claimed to be retiring earlier this year, the Dublin star has continued training for months.

In September he revealed he was still undergoing drug testing for the United States Anti-Doping Agency, leading fans to believe he wasn’t done with the UFC just yet.