Home Irish Showbiz Conor McGregor donates huge sum to young man fighting cancer

Conor McGregor donates huge sum to young man fighting cancer

The money will help pay for treatment he needs abroad

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Conor McGregor has donated €25,000 to a young man named Stephen Burke, who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

The UFC star made the donation to a GoFundMe page, set up by Stephen’s aunt Michelle Taylor.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma in March.

Stephen has already underwent two major operations, but needs to go abroad to seek further treatment.

In a message on the GoFundMe page, Stephen said: “The options are pretty limited here and some of the treatments that I’m looking into unfortunately aren’t in this country they are in Italy, Spain, UK, and Holland.”

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR