Conor McGregor donates huge sum to young man fighting cancer

The money will help pay for treatment he needs abroad

Conor McGregor has donated €25,000 to a young man named Stephen Burke, who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

The UFC star made the donation to a GoFundMe page, set up by Stephen’s aunt Michelle Taylor.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma in March.

Stephen has already underwent two major operations, but needs to go abroad to seek further treatment.

In a message on the GoFundMe page, Stephen said: “The options are pretty limited here and some of the treatments that I’m looking into unfortunately aren’t in this country they are in Italy, Spain, UK, and Holland.”