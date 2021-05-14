Conor McGregor celebrates being named the world’s highest-paid athlete

The UFC fighter made $180 million over the past 12 months

Conor McGregor has celebrated being named the world’s highest-paid athlete.

According to Forbes magazine, the UFC fighter from Crumlin made $180 million over the past 12 months – making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

On Thursday night, Conor’s pregnant fiancée Dee Devlin surprised him with a cake and balloons to mark the special occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The 32-year-old shared photos of the sweet surprise on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Baby we did it!! Uimhir a Haon 🇮🇪❤️.”

“Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur! It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Onwards and upwards we go.”

In the comment section, Conor’s family and friends congratulated him on his recent success.

His sister Erin McGregor wrote: “@thenotoriousmma 😍😍 brillant so proud and so bloody well deserved too x x.”

MMA fighter Dillon Danis also commented: “congrats brotha amazing accomplishment!”

Conor and his family are currently living in Dubai, where he’s training for his third bout against Dustin Poirier in July.

Its a particularly exciting times for the McGregors, as Dee is due to give birth to their third child next week.

Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Eve.

The announcement came four months after they got engaged in August, after 12 years together.

The couple are already parents to son Conor Jnr, 4, and their 2-year-old daughter Croia.