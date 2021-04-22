Conor McGregor buying Dublin pub infamous punch took place in

The MMA fighter paid a €1k fine back in 2019 for assaulting a man in the Dublin-based bar

Conor McGregor is set to purchase the Marble Arch pub in Dublin 12, a bar he previously admitted to assaulting a customer in.

According to The Currency, the MMA fighter will purchase the venue for between €1.5 to €2million.

The pub, located in his home area of Drimnagh in Dublin 12, is also the location where he was accused of assaulted a man in – and paid a €1k fine for.

Speaking in Dublin District Court following his assault charge, the 32-year-old said at the time: “What I did was very wrong and I would like to apologise to the injured party.”

“I can assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me.”