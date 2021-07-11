Conor McGregor breaks his silence after Dustin Poirier fight

The Notorious will undergo surgery today after breaking his leg in the bout

Conor McGregor has broken his silence after his fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Dublin star returned to the Octagon in Las Vegas on Saturday night for his third bout against the US MMA star.

At the end of the first round, the Notorious fell back on his ankle and broke his leg, with the fight ending on the grounds of a “doctor stoppage”.

After his defeat, Conor took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a photo of himself leaving the fight on a stretcher.

He captioned the post: “You need people like me.”

The 32-year-old is set to undergo surgery on his leg today, and told Joe Rogan post-fight: “This is not over.”

