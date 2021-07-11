Conor McGregor breaks leg in freak accident during UFC return

His fight against Dustin Poirier ended due to a medical stoppage

Conor McGregor has broken his ankle in a freak accident during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Dublin star made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Shocking viewers all over the world, the MMA star was seen falling back on his ankle, with commentators believing he broke his leg.

The Proper No. Twelve founder was immediately seen to by a medical team and the fight was ended on the grounds of a “doctor stoppage”, making Dustin Poirier the winner.

Post fight Conor told Joe Rogan “this is not over”.

UFC boss Dana White confirmed Conor was due for surgery on Sunday morning adding that there is no doubt that there will be a fourth fight.

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way.”