Comedians Julie Jay and Fred Cooke get married in Co. Kerry

Julie Jay and Fred Cooke are officially a married couple!

The Irish comedians got engaged during the lockdown last year, and welcomed their first child in September 2020 – a baby boy named Ted.

The couple tied the knot in Dingle, Co. Kerry on Saturday in front of about 80 family and friends, and held their wedding reception at Benners Hotel.

Fred wore a festive wine suit for the occasion, while his bride wore a stunning white, full-length gown.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Fred told the Irish Examiner: “I married Julie Jay in soul and in spirit when I met her three years ago so today is just making it formal.”

“I knew back then she was my soulmate and my forever partner and I’m so lucky to have found her and so lucky to celebrate that in front of family and friends today.”