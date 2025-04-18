Colin Farrell seeks long-term care for his son James to have a ‘full and happy life’

Colin Farrell has shared that he is seeking a long-term care solution for his son James Padraig Farrell to ensure that he enjoys a “full and happy life.”

The actor’s eldest son has Angelman syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that mainly affects the nervous system.

Speaking with Candis Magazine, Colin explained that he wants to “find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes.”

He continued: “It’s tricky, some parents will say: ‘I want to take care of my child myself. ’ And I respect that.”

“But my horror would be… What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own? Then he’s a ward of the state and he goes where? We’d have no say in it.”

The Penguin star stressed that they want to find somewhere for the 21-year-old “where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected.”

“He needs a bigger life than we can afford him, by having a sense of community that he feels connected to, by going out in the van every day.”

“Going to the supermarket and doing the shopping together, by going to the beach, museums, movies, all that stuff. Just a connected life.”

The 48-year-old shares his son James with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and also has a 14-year-old son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, who he shares with his former partner Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

This comes only a few days after Colin laid his father, Eamonn Farrell, to rest where he delivered an emotional tribute to mourners.

The father of four and former Shamrock Rovers player died in the care of his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

At the funeral, the Banshees of Inisherin star began by saying: “Hey dad, I’m sitting on my bed now, Thursday the 11th, it’s 3am and I’m trying to think what to write and how to honour you with a few words.”

He continued: “I’ve been staring into space, frozen for about two hours now. It seems impossible to try and encapsulate all that you meant to me in 48 years of being father and son.”

“I suppose I should start with a simple truth. I’m so glad you were my dad. We had our share of tricky enough times along the path, but what fathers and sons don’t.”

“But as I grew into manhood, and particularly as I too became a dad, all I could and can remember are the good times. More importantly, all I can feel are the good times we shared.”

The actor shared how much of a “thrill” it was to tell people that he was Eamon’s son.

Colin also thanked his dad for always being there for him and passing on his passion for football.

“You knew the game, football, inside and out. It was such a huge part of your life and you passed your love for it onto me in ways that will stay with me forever. I remember one day you said to one of my teammates during training, ‘well done, son’. Harmless enough. Well done, son.”

“And I went up to you afterward and I said, ‘he’s not your son, I am.’ I’d love to think I was being humorous, but alas, I wasn’t. And I know you loved that moment. You thought it was gas. You told everyone about it for the next 20 years or so. He’s not your son, I am. I loved being your son, dad.”

“You were a god to me growing up. And even in my early childhood, in my early adulthood, during my drinking days. Even though I was from the mean streets of Castleknock, I’d seek out the inner city pubs that had all the old fellas in them.”

The Shamrock Rovers honoured him in an Instagram post, and captioned an old photo of him wearing the jersey: “Eamon joined Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm.”

“A half back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy during his time at Milltown.”

“Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962 played in front of an attendance of 32,000. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

“Your extraordinary memories became mine. Your history bled into me. It’s impossible to try to make sense of 48 years of being someone’s son.”

“I’m so glad you had a life of great adventure, of travel and football and love and food and laughter and food and football and food and love found again.”

“And that you touched so many people, whether it was one of the thousands upon thousands of customers you served in your many lives as a businessman.”

He expressed “how much” he has “learned” from his dad and “the fears and the joys, the pressures and the passions, all so profound.”