Colin Farrell reveals he spoke to his son about racism following the death of George Floyd

The actor appeared on The Late Late Show last night from his home in Los Angeles

Colin Farrell reveals he spoke to his son about racism following the...

Colin Farrell has admitted his “heart is broken” over the death of George Floyd – who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

The 46-year-old black man died after he was filmed pleading for help as a white police officer knelt on his neck in the street.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media this week, sparking mass protests across the US.

Many celebrities have reacted to George’s tragic death on social media, including Irish actor Colin, who is currently living in Los Angeles.

Speaking via video link on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Colin said: “To be honest with you my hearts broken about it. I say that as a man who is well aware of the white privilege that he’s lived in.”

“I was talking to my young fell Henry, he asked what was happening in Minneapolis, and I had to have a chat with my 10-year-old – and he’s a lot brighter than I am, but he’s well able to understand high concept things that I wouldn’t have been able to grasp.”

“So I just explained to him as clearly as I could what was going on in Minneapolis, and how the man, George Floyd, had been murdered in the coldest of bloods and the cruellest of ways… and that there was an incredible amount of anger and frustration, which is understandable.”

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to be black in America and the rage and anger that I would feel because my heart is broken I couldn’t sleep last night,” Colin continued.

“I just couldn’t sleep seeing the amount of pain and upset and the blatant disregard for human life. And to see that with everything the world is already going through.

“The last 24 hours have been very upsetting to observe even from the place of privilege I live in.”

George Floyd died in hospital on Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

Following mass protests across the US, Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

