The Irish actor has been cast as The Penguin in the remake

Colin Farrell opens up about his upcoming role in The Batman

Colin Farrell has opened up about his upcoming role in The Batman.

Production on the hotly-anticipated film was shut down back in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about working on the remake alongside Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis and Zoe Kravitz, Colin told the GMA News Network: “It’s all exciting.”

“To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things.”

The 43-year-old, who will play ‘The Penguin’ in the upcoming film, said he’s eager to return to set.

“I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back,” he said.

“The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it, it feels original and fun.”

Due to production delays, The Batman’s release date has been pushed from June 25, 2021 to October 1, 2021.

The remake is being helmed by director Matt Reeves.

